Overview of Dr. Farn Chan, MD

Dr. Farn Chan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Cancer and Blood Specialists of Northern Va PC in Woodbridge, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.