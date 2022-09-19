Overview of Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD

Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Jahangiri works at Woodus Obstetrics & Gynecology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.