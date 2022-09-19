Dr. Jahangiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD
Overview of Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD
Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Jahangiri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jahangiri's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Southwestern Medical School5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 300 Fl 5, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jahangiri?
Dr. J takes time to explain explain everything. She doesn't rush you in and out. She genuinely cares about her patients. This is the highest level of care I have ever experienced and I am in my fifties!
About Dr. Farnaz Jahangiri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1689899122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahangiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahangiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahangiri works at
Dr. Jahangiri has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahangiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahangiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahangiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahangiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahangiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.