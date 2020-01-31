Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD
Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Foo's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants of New York PC650 1st Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 213-9559
NYU Langone Neurology Associates222 E 41st St Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant, thoughtful clinician with great warmth and superb listening skills. This is a dream doctor. I feel very lucky.
About Dr. Farng-Yang Foo, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1568675353
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foo has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Nerve Conduction Studies and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Foo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foo.
