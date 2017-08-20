Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD
Overview of Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD
Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Akbar's Office Locations
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-9250
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 253-4262
Appalachian Orthopaedic Associates PC2202 N John B Dennis Hwy Ste 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-8500
Southeastern Regional Medical Center600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akbar was the Dr. that saw our son in 1997 when he was found to have cancer. Dr Akbar did everything he could to find best treatment for him calling all over the country to get the latest protocol for him. He pushed our son on a gurney through the hospital getting different test with me in tow. He really cares about his patients and their family. I would highly recommend him. He even had the medical book and explained the treatment to me.
About Dr. Farooq Akbar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396772117
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Akbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.