Overview of Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD

Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Meadville Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and Upmc Northwest.



Dr. Hassan works at Momentum Therapeutics in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.