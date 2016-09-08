See All Rheumatologists in Hermitage, PA
Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD

Rheumatology
2.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, PA
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD

Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Grove City Medical Center, Meadville Medical Center, Salem Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson and Upmc Northwest.

Dr. Hassan works at Momentum Therapeutics in Hermitage, PA with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Momentum Therapeutics
    2500 Highland Rd Ste 101, Hermitage, PA 16148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 704-8787
  2. 2
    755 Boardman Canfield Rd Ste A3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 588-1082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grove City Medical Center
  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Salem Regional Medical Center
  • Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson
  • Upmc Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    Sep 08, 2016
    I have been a patient for over 10 years. He has my condition under control. He is a quite man and is a professional. You need to ask your question he will answer them. If you're looking for long explanations he's not you man. If you don't understand something you need to be more specific in your questions. I have and will continue to recommend him. His office staff is very busy but professional yet friendly. If you follow his instructions and be responsible for your health he will help.
    Perry Coxson in Kinsman oh — Sep 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD
    About Dr. Farooq Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598739104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

