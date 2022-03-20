Overview

Dr. Farooq Hussain, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Primary Care Professionals in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.