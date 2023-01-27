Dr. Farooq Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooq Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farooq Khan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morris, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Modern Pain Consultants Morris1802 N Division St Ste 605, Morris, IL 60450 Directions (815) 416-1224Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Modern Pain Consultants LaGrange5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 110, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 482-4500
907 N Elm St Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (219) 878-9488
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Procedure helped thanks
About Dr. Farooq Khan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104082320
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital and Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Pain Medicine
