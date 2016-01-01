See All Psychiatrists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD

Psychiatry
2.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Minneapolis, MN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD

Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Jafri works at All Somali Community of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jafri's Office Locations

    All Somali Community of Minnesota
    1801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 (612) 596-9438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Adjustment Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurasthenia Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Jafri's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Jafri

    About Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1750600847
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jafri works at All Somali Community of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Jafri’s profile.

    Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Anxiety, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Jafri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

