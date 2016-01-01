Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD
Overview of Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD
Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri's Office Locations
All Somali Community of Minnesota1801 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Directions (612) 596-9438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farooqua Jafri, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1750600847
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Anxiety, Developmental and Learning Disorders and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jafri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.