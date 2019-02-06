Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owiesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD
Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.
Dr. Owiesy's Office Locations
Corona Doctors Medical Clinic802 Magnolia Ave Ste 106, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I been having problems finding doctors who are really caring and show humanity.for the most part they are always running late rushing and look very stressed out and rude.I was going thought so much stress when I found Dr Owiesy and feel bless to found him.he's caring explain things in a way I understand and give me adviced to get better with my health . the ladies at the front desk they treat me with respect. So there.
About Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Arabic, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- UTMB
- City Hosp Germany
- Utmb/U Tx
- Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owiesy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owiesy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owiesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owiesy speaks Arabic, German, Persian, Spanish and Turkish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Owiesy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owiesy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owiesy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owiesy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.