Overview of Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD

Dr. Farough Owiesy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg and is affiliated with Inland Valley Medical Center and Rancho Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Owiesy works at Corona Doctors Medical Clinics in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.