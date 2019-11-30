Dr. Farouk Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farouk Khan, MD
Dr. Farouk Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.
Southeast Psychiatric Services2812 Hartford Hwy Ste 1, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 712-1170
Wiregrass Hospice Ozark1970 Andrews Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 774-1555
An excellent neurologist and top class pain management specialist.Dothan is lucky to have a doctor of his expertise .
- Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
