Overview

Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They graduated from University Of Kwazulu-Natal/Faculty Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Tootla works at Tootla & Associates in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.