See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Waterford, MI
Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They graduated from University Of Kwazulu-Natal/Faculty Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Tootla works at Tootla & Associates in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
Dr. Sherief Shawki, MD
4.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Eric Dozois, MD
Dr. Eric Dozois, MD
4.7 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD
Dr. Kristen Rumer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    5220 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 334-3197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tootla?

    Oct 27, 2018
    Wonderful !! Accurate diagnosis and very kind doc.
    — Oct 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tootla to family and friends

    Dr. Tootla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tootla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD.

    About Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568569655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus|Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kwazulu-Natal/Faculty Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tootla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tootla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tootla works at Tootla & Associates in Waterford, MI. View the full address on Dr. Tootla’s profile.

    Dr. Tootla has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tootla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tootla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tootla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tootla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tootla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.