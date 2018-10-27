Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tootla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD
Overview
Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Waterford, MI. They graduated from University Of Kwazulu-Natal/Faculty Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Tootla works at
Locations
Office5220 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (248) 334-3197
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful !! Accurate diagnosis and very kind doc.
About Dr. Farouk Tootla, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1568569655
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus|Temple University Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Of Kwazulu-Natal/Faculty Of Medicine|UNIVERSITY OF NATAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Tootla works at
