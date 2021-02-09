Overview of Dr. Farrah Ahmad, MD

Dr. Farrah Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Farrah F. Ahmad M.D. PLLC in Sterling Heights, MI with other offices in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.