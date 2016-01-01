Dr. Farrah Alsoudi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsoudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrah Alsoudi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Farrah Alsoudi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Helena, AL.
Locations
-
1
Helena Road Dental Care2492 Helena Rd, Helena, AL 35080 Directions (205) 206-7755Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Farrah Alsoudi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- Female
- 1861054231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsoudi accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alsoudi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alsoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsoudi speaks Arabic.
Dr. Alsoudi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.