Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farrah Lazare, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (631) 462-1184
NYU Langone Pediatric Gastroenterology Associates - Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 766-4094
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent care and assistance!! Correct and through analysis of problem and great attention to detail! Extremely thorough and precise, amazing doctor that really knows what she’s doing!! Helped me so much and has made a huge difference in my life!!
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1932361961
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
