Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD
Overview of Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD
Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McSpadden works at
Dr. McSpadden's Office Locations
Missouri Highlands Health Care2879 James Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 609-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McSpadden is an excellent provider! I trust her decisions and she is always there to help with anything needed. Office staff is super helpful and friendly as well! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205053758
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSpadden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSpadden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSpadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McSpadden has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McSpadden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McSpadden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSpadden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSpadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSpadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.