Overview of Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD

Dr. Farrah McSpadden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McSpadden works at Missouri Highlands Women's Clinic in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.