Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrel Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farrel Douglas, MD
Dr. Farrel Douglas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
1
Prima CARE PC289 Pleasant St Ste 403, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 675-5999
2
Primacare PC Gyn67 SLADES FERRY AVE, Somerset, MA 02726 Directions (508) 676-3292
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The most comprehensive, intelligent kindest and respectful doctor I have ever encountered! A very bright caring soul!!!
About Dr. Farrel Douglas, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Douglas speaks Portuguese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
