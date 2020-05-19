Dr. Farrell Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrell Mendelsohn, MD
Dr. Farrell Mendelsohn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center and Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Cardiology PC801 Princeton Ave SW Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 780-4330
- Grandview Medical Center
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Phenominal Cardiologist?? Dr Mendleshon, his team of Nurses & Staff are always professional. They r top of every new medical procedure(s) involving heart and practices both older and brand new methods of care. Dr Mendelsohn is a Christian Physician& gives all glory to God He treats each patient with whatever means necessary to extend their quality of life. He's confident, intelligent,charming, witty& I love that he's always smiling...Always! So do me a favor~give Dr Mendelsohn another try. Everyone has bad days but I assure u he is an amazing Cardiologist. Dr Mendelsohn saved my husband's life. I mean literally!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendelsohn speaks French.
