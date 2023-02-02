Overview of Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD

Dr. Farrell Tyson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tyson works at Tyson Eye in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.