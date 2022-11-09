Overview

Dr. Farris Blount Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Blount Jr works at Medical Associates of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.