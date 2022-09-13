Dr. Farrokh Farrokhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrokhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrokh Farrokhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farrokh Farrokhi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EvergreenHealth Spine & Neurosurgical Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Male
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Dr. Farrokhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrokhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrokhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrokhi has seen patients for Scoliosis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrokhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrokhi speaks Persian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrokhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrokhi.
