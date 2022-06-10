Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD
Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Farrokh Shadab MD Inc.11180 Warner Ave Ste 169, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 549-1200
Dr Shadab has been my kids doctor for 12 years. We had a couple years with Kaiser due to insurance change and I would never change again. He cares, he listens and my kids love him. I wouldn't trust anyone else. The staff has changed over the years but that's the same with any office. I have no complaints about the current or past staff. Everyone is fabulous and makes you feel right at home. I have ever waited longer than 5 minutes to get into a room.
- Pediatrics
- 56 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811914864
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Shadab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shadab speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadab.
