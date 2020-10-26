Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD
Overview of Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD
Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from National University Of Iran.
Dr. Shafaie's Office Locations
Nj Plastic Surgery LLC33 Overlook Rd Ste 302, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-1777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shafaie was recommended by my dermatologist. I had a very good experience with Dr Shafaie and his staff. He gave an honest opinion and I was pleased with his recommendation. He is kind, compassionate and gave me plenty of time to discuss options. I recommend Dr Shafaie
About Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1679581524
Education & Certifications
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- National University Of Iran
- Plastic Surgery
