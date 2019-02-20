Overview of Dr. Farrukh Adhami, MD

Dr. Farrukh Adhami, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.



Dr. Adhami works at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Kendallville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.