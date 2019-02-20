Dr. Farrukh Adhami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adhami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Adhami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farrukh Adhami, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology Inc7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 108, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
- 2 2514 DuPont Circle Dr Ste 100E, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8830
Northeast Internal Medicine Associates610 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 478-8455
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Friendly, kind knowlegable
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
