Overview of Dr. Farrukh Ashraf, MD

Dr. Farrukh Ashraf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from QUAID-E-AZAM UNIVERSITY / ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ashraf works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Marion, OH with other offices in Knoxville, TN and Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.