Overview

Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital and Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Green Valley Endocrinology in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Abnormal Thyroid and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.