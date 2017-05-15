Dr. Farrukh Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Jafri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farrukh Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College at Karachi University - Pakistan and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jafri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pratt Medical Group - Dixon Street Campus1500 Dixon St Ste 202, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3866Monday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jafri?
I really love Dr Jahfri. He's always professional; he's helped me with my medical condition that 3 other doctors misdiagnosed. Excellent bedside manner, excellent knowledge. His office staff is not 100% polite and professional but Dr Jafri is top notch!
About Dr. Farrukh Jafri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1700866472
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Dow Medical College at Karachi University - Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri works at
Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.