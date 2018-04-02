Overview of Dr. Farrukh Qureshi, MD

Dr. Farrukh Qureshi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation.



Dr. Qureshi works at Phoenix Neurological Institute, Inc in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.