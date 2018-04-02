Dr. Farrukh Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farrukh Qureshi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Clinic Foundation.
Mesa office location606 N Country Club Dr Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 776-2982
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 10720 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 444-7464
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Saw the doctor for the first time around 2 years ago for seizures. Never had seizures in the past and was 35. Never went to another neurologist after this because my confidence in him and his ability to immediately helping control my seizures. After my initial seizure we had one more and one medication change and I haven't had one since. It has been over a year closer to 18 months. I definitely would recommend him for people who are at any level of care.
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679511158
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.