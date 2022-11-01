Overview of Dr. Farruque Ahmed, MD

Dr. Farruque Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Rona Appel Md. Pc. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.