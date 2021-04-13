Overview

Dr. Farshad Abir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Abir works at Summit Medical Group in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.