Dr. Farshad Adib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Adib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farshad Adib, MD
Dr. Farshad Adib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Adib works at
Dr. Adib's Office Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Camden Warehouse351 W Camden St # 500, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
-
3
Columbia Medical Park Practice5500 Knoll North Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21045 Directions (410) 448-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adib?
The man is phenomenal. Excellent bedside manner and a pleasure to be around. My surgery went without any complications. I looked at my incision and you can barely see the scar. I Had very minor pain and some swelling. This Doctor is at the top of the class as an Orthopedic Surgeon.
About Dr. Farshad Adib, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1629386735
Education & Certifications
- SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adib has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adib accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adib works at
Dr. Adib has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.