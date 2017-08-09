Overview of Dr. Farshad Dana, MD

Dr. Farshad Dana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.



Dr. Dana works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.