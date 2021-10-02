Overview

Dr. Farshad Elmi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Elmi works at Premier Medical Group - GI Division in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.