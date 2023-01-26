Overview

Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mansouri works at Heritage Surgical Group, Oakland, NJ in Oakland, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

