Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
Heritage Surgical Group at Westwood261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ3 Post Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ260 Old Hook Rd # 303B, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mansouri for about 4 years due to internal hemorrhoids which he has treated with rubber band ligation which is fairly painless and quick. He is the first rectal specialist who DID NOT suggest hemorrhoidectomy and I am so grateful. He is very, very gentle and is constantly assessing during the procedure my level of discomfort. e takes the time to answer all questions and concerns. Really don't bother seeing anyone else...he's the best and again incredibly gentle.
About Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo
- Buffalo General Hospital
- St. George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansouri works at
Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansouri speaks Russian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.