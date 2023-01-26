See All General Surgeons in Oakland, NJ
Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Mansouri works at Heritage Surgical Group, Oakland, NJ in Oakland, NJ with other offices in Westwood, NJ and Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
Dr. Thomas Petrick, DMD
4.9 (713)
View Profile
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
Dr. Svetlana Danovich, MD
4.9 (58)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland
    9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  2. 2
    Heritage Surgical Group at Westwood
    261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  3. 3
    Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ
    3 Post Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  4. 4
    Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ
    260 Old Hook Rd # 303B, Westwood, NJ 07675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
  5. 5
    Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ
    741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 833-2888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Umbilical Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mansouri?

    Jan 26, 2023
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mansouri for about 4 years due to internal hemorrhoids which he has treated with rubber band ligation which is fairly painless and quick. He is the first rectal specialist who DID NOT suggest hemorrhoidectomy and I am so grateful. He is very, very gentle and is constantly assessing during the procedure my level of discomfort. e takes the time to answer all questions and concerns. Really don't bother seeing anyone else...he's the best and again incredibly gentle.
    Carol A. Cilona — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mansouri to family and friends

    Dr. Mansouri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mansouri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD.

    About Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689830572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Buffalo
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Buffalo
    Residency
    Internship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.