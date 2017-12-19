Overview

Dr. Farshad Raissi is a Cardiology Specialist in Imperial, CA. They graduated from Tehran School Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Raissi works at Palakodeti Vachaspathi in Imperial, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.