Overview

Dr. Farshad Shafizadeh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Shafizadeh works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.