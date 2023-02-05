See All Ophthalmologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (171)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD

Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.

Dr. Ighani works at Ighani Eye Care in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ighani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ighani Eye Care
    1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 201, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 688-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Cataract
  View other providers who treat Drusen
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Stye
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Floaters
  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat LASIK
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ighani?

    Feb 05, 2023
    They young man who did my exams was very good, kind and patient and Dr very informative with options! The girl who assisted with scheduling surgery was great as well! Very impressed with this office
    Better vision — Feb 05, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1295939866
    Education & Certifications

    • UTMB-Galvstn
    • University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ighani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ighani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ighani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ighani has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ighani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Ighani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ighani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ighani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ighani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

