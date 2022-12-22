Overview of Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD

Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.



Dr. Sadeghi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.