Overview

Dr. Faryal Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at UCON Health Center Endocrinolgy in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.