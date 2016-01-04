Dr. Alemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD
Overview of Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD
Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Alemi works at
Dr. Alemi's Office Locations
Farzad Alemi MD Inc.3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 103, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 900-5010
White Memorial Medical Center1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent.
About Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861525511
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alemi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemi.
