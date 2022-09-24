Overview of Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD

Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.