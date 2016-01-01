See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD

Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Memorial University Canada and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Khoubian works at Markman Wolstan Mds Med Grp Oph in Torrance, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA and West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khoubian's Office Locations

  1
    Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group
    3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 543-4546
  2
    Advanced Eye Institute
    11245 WASHINGTON BLVD, Whittier, CA 90606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 593-4234
  3
    Advanced Eye Institute
    1026 W West Covina Pkwy Ste B, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 593-4234
  4
    Wolstan & Goldberg Eye Associates
    23600 Telo Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 543-2611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.


Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013195841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital--Retina Research
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ucla-Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Memorial University Canada
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoubian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoubian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoubian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoubian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoubian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoubian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

