Overview

Dr. Farzad Majidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Majidi works at Heart Center of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.