Dr. Farzad Massoudi, MD
Overview of Dr. Farzad Massoudi, MD
Dr. Farzad Massoudi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Massoudi's Office Locations
Neurodpm Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 504, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am having a spine surgery and I will be happy to have dr Massoudi performing his skills on my spine to fix and repair it once and for all. I have visited many spine Drs and Dr Massoudi I trust with all my Heart. He cares and listens and I would highly recommend Him to anyone who is afraid of surgery and getting repaired to feel better.
About Dr. Farzad Massoudi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massoudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massoudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massoudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massoudi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massoudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massoudi speaks Arabic.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Massoudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massoudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massoudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massoudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.