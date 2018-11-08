Overview of Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD

Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Nahai works at MetroDerm, P.C. in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.