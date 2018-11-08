See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (31)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD

Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Nahai works at MetroDerm, P.C. in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nahai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Dermatologic Surgery
    875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-9933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr. Nahai is a wonderful Dr. thank you . He did the surgery on my child, he cares about the paitent. Thank you for everything, I wish you could be our regular Dr. also .
    Lisa Anderson in Woodstock, GA — Nov 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD
    About Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801870175
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

