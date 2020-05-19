Overview

Dr. Farzad Sarmast, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Sarmast works at Liberty Resources Inc. in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.