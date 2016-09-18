See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Farzana Amin, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Farzana Amin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Amin works at Heal Psychiatric Services in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heal Psychiatric Services
    1710 S Amphlett Blvd Ste 301, San Mateo, CA 94402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 273-4082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Eating Disorders
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Grief
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Schizophrenia
Separation Anxiety
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 18, 2016
    She is kind and caring. She shows compassion yet is gentle and firm in her care. I find her to be very knowledgeable. I have trusted her with my life and will continue to do so.
    Daly City Ca — Sep 18, 2016
    About Dr. Farzana Amin, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669525911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
