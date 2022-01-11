Dr. Nanavati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzana Nanavati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Farzana Nanavati, MD
Dr. Farzana Nanavati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Orvosi Fakultas Szegedi Orvos Egyet and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nanavati works at
Dr. Nanavati's Office Locations
Advanced NeuroMed1 Degraw Ave # B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 855-8300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
IMO, Dr. Nanavati is knowledgeable & friendly. Knew what was going on with me right. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Farzana Nanavati, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780629592
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University Hahnemann Hosp
- University CT Hartford Hosp
- University Ct Hlth Ctr
- Orvosi Fakultas Szegedi Orvos Egyet
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanavati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanavati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanavati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanavati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.