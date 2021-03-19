Overview

Dr. Farzana Naqvi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Naqvi works at Newport Pulmonary & Endocrine Associates in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.