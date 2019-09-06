Overview of Dr. Farzana Nizami, MD

Dr. Farzana Nizami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Nizami works at Hillside Medical Care in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.