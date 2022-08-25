Overview of Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD

Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Downtown Hospital



Dr. Nabizadeh works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (West 80th Street) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.