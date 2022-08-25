Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD
Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Downtown Hospital

Dr. Nabizadeh's Office Locations
Obstetrics and Gynecology (West 80th Street)232 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nabizadeh is a wonderfully compassionate doctor. She and the midwife she worked with at the time helped me through my first labor and delivery. She had a great sense of humor and helped me stay calm. I had issues with retained placenta and hemorrhage, and she took such great care of me in the OR. When I told her I felt dizzy from losing so much blood, she held me steady while I received an urgent epidural. She was calm under pressure and very positive and reassuring. So grateful for her care.
About Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053571430
Education & Certifications
- Ny Downtown Hospital
- Ny Downtown Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabizadeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nabizadeh has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nabizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabizadeh.
